Last season, TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson helped lead the Frogs to a 27-3 beatdown of Texas Tech.

On Monday, Robinson opted to “floss” with a Red Raider instead.

One of five TCU players to make the trip to Frisco, Texas, to represent the Frogs at Big 12 Media Days, the sophomore from DeSoto was caught on camera doing a dance called “flossing” with the Texas Tech mascot.

How do you think he did?

