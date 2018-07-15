TCU football: 5 questions going into Big 12 Media Day

TCU coach Gary Patterson is trying to temper down preseason expectations for his team. He doesn’t know why outsiders have pegged them as a preseason Top 10 team.

But, as he’s said, an early-season matchup against Ohio State isn’t too sexy if TCU isn’t highly regarded.

Patterson will surely be peppered with questions about that primetime game and plenty others during Big 12 Media Day on Monday in Frisco.

For now, here are the five biggest questions we have about TCU.

1. Who’s the quarterback? Yes, all signs point to Shawn Robinson. Heck, he’s among the Horned Frogs contingent at media day.

Reading between the lines, it’s clear that Robinson is the guy going into the season but Patterson hasn’t said it definitively yet.

But Robinson has all the tools – size, arm, running ability – to succeed in the Big 12 and make it a relatively seamless transition from the Kenny Hill era.

It won’t be easy, though, as Hill threw for more than 6,300 yards and 40 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

2. How’s the offensive line going to fare? One of the strengths for TCU last season was its offensive line. This season, it’s one of the biggest mysteries.

The Horned Frogs have to replace left tackle Joseph Noteboom, who was drafted by the LA Rams, as well as center Patrick Norris, guard Austin Schlottmann and right tackle Matt Pryor, plus backup guard Garrett Altman.

Tight ends Cole Hunt and Charlie Reid are also gone.

TCU has done a nice job of finding and developing offensive linemen throughout the years, and must do so again this season.

3. Is the secondary OK? The Frogs have a thin cornerback corps that could be troublesome at some point in the season.

They lost one of the mainstays, cornerback Ranthony Texada, and have only one returning starter – Jeff Gladney.

Julius Lewis and Tony James also have starting experience at the position, and TCU is going to give track standout Darrion Flowers reps at cornerback.

This unit is unproven, but what is its potential? TCU has to have a solid secondary if it wants to make noise in the pass-happy Big 12 this season.

4. Who replaces Travin Howard? TCU lost several key starters on defense, arguably the biggest being Howard. This is a guy who led the team in tackles for the last three seasons.

Howard finished last season with 108 tackles, seven for loss and a sack. The good news? The Frogs do have some depth at linebacker.

Ty Summers is poised to break Howard’s all-time TCU tackling record and is moving to the strong side spot Howard played. Plus, watch for others such as Arico Evans and Montrel Wilson to be giving opportunities.

5. What’s Ben Banogu’s ceiling? TCU has one of the top pass rushers in the country, Ben Banogu, returning for what should be another breakout season.

But just how good will Banogu be in 2018? He had 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles last season.

He’ll be looking to put together a double-digit sack season, especially with Mat Boesen and his 11.5 sacks gone.

Banogu will be looking to post just the seventh double-digit sack season in school history. Bo Schobel has the school record for single-season sacks with 17 in 2003 followed by Jerry Hughes’ 15 in 2008.