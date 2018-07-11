Here’s the complete list of All-Big 12 football selections

Will Grier and West Virginia have already begun a Heisman Trophy campaign with a website and all.

Well, if that's going to come to fruition, Grier will live up to expectations of being the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Grier headlined the list of preseason honorees released by the conference on Wednesday, voted upon by members of the media who cover the conference.

TCU defensive end Ben Banogu was selected as the defensive player of the year, and Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles as newcomer of the year.

Oklahoma had the most players selected to the all-conference team, including running back Rodney Anderson, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Grant Calcaterra and offensive linemen Bobby Evans and Ben Powers.

Oklahoma had no players selected on the defensive side of the ball, though. Texas Tech led that group with three being selected in linebacker Dakota Allen and defensive backs Jah'Shawn Johnson and Justus Parker.

A full list of the team --

Offense

QB: Will Grier (West Virginia)

RBs: David Montgomery (Iowa State); Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma); Justice Hill (Oklahoma State).

WRs: Denzel Mims (Baylor); Marquise Brown (Oklahoma); David Sills (West Virginia).

TE: Grant Calcaterra (Oklahoma).

OLs: Dalton Risner (Kansas State); Bobby Evans (Oklahoma); Ben Powers (Oklahoma); Marcus Keyes (Oklahoma State); Yodny Cajuste (West Virginia).

Defense

DLs: JaQuan Bailey (Iowa State); Daniel Wise (Kansas); Jordan Brailford (Oklahoma State); Ben Banogu (TCU); Breckyn Hager (Texas)

LBs: Joe Dineen (Kansas); Dakota Allen (Texas Tech); David Long Jr. (West Virginia).

DBs: Brian Peavy (Iowa State); Kendall Adams (Kansas State); Kris Boyd (Texas); Jah’Shawn Johnson (Texas Tech); Justus Parker (Texas Tech).

Special teams

P/ PK Austin Seibert (Oklahoma)

KR/ PR KaVontae Turpin (TCU)