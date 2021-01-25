This BYU prospect made the most of his time at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth

BYU’s Chandon Herring (79) talks with former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Mike Kiselak during the College Gridiron Showcase held at Farrington Field last week. amccoy@star-telegram.com

With the NFL drastically altering its scouting combine and pro days on college campuses in jeopardy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth last week provided aspiring pro players an opportunity to get in front of NFL scouts and evaluators.

Nobody made more of that opportunity than BYU offensive lineman Chandon Herring. He generated buzz throughout the week as teams covet players of his size (6-foot-6, 316 pounds) and versatility since he played tackle and guard in college.

“It’s been a really good week,” Herring told the Star-Telegram following Thursday’s workouts at Farrington Field. “With all the uncertainty with pro days, having an opportunity to come out and do some of the drills in front of coaches and scouts was great. The exposure is what matters most. I’m glad I was able to come.”

Herring was one of 122 players to take part in the OTA-style event that started in 2015. The final count had 120 scouts in attendance representing 30 of the 32 NFL teams. Among the coaches on hand that Herring worked with included Mike Kiselak, a former NFL offensive lineman who played with the Dallas Cowboys in 1998-99.

Herring would like to think his college tape speaks for itself, but he said it was also beneficial to get face time with team representatives during interview sessions at the showcase. He spent anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes with each team discussing everything from on-field situations to off-field issues.

“The interviews were huge, especially because there was very limited contact with scouts during the season,” Herring said. “They couldn’t come to practice. To be able to sit down with them so they can get to know you and pick your brain, see how you work, watch film, it was invaluable. That exposure, that opportunity to be seen and be understood is huge.”

Herring played right tackle, right guard and left guard last season for a BYU team that finished ranked No. 11 in the country. The Cougars averaged more than 520 yards and 43 points per game.

As stated, Herring is an intriguing prospect given his size and athleticism. However, age is not in his favor. At 25, he’s older than most prospects.

Herring delayed his college career by two years coming out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, to serve a mission as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

“A knock against me is my age, but I think age is only an issue if you plateau as a player,” Herring said. “I’ve seen huge leaps and bounds every single year as I’ve gone, and I’m hoping to continue that. I want to play in the league for 10 years. I just need somebody to not kick me out of the building when I show up. I’m excited for it.”

The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler said Herring’s age “won’t help,” but spun it as a positive as “he’s a more mature player ready for pro life.”

Brugler also sees pro potential in Herring when he watches tape.

“Herring has some freaky skills,” Brugler said. “He’s big, powerful and moves well, which are solid foundation traits for the next level.”

Herring could be among several players who took part in the showcase to hear their name called during the NFL Draft. This year’s draft is set for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.