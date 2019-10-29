Senator’s response to athlete compensation plan draws ire from Rangers legend

The NCAA decision to allow athletes to be compensated for their name, likeness and image was met with surprise and support from most athletes.

But count U.S. Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina isn’t a fan of the move, which would take affect in 2021.

Burr said he’ll introduce legislation that would treat athletic scholarships “like income” for any college athletes “who chose to ‘cash in.’

That didn’t go over very well with many, including Texas Rangers’ legend Michael Young, who took exception to Sen. Burr targeting “college kids (many under the poverty line) who are getting educated and will eventually join the work force.”

“Take lap,” Young posted on Twitter.

If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes. https://t.co/H7jXC0dNls — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 29, 2019

Cash-in? Are you for real? Come on, man. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 29, 2019

Are you actively trying to be the worst Burr since Aaron because kudos it's working — Jeañña (@jeannathomas) October 29, 2019

I wonder what it is about college athletes that makes conservative senator Richard Burr think free markets should not apply to them. You really have to rack your brain to figure it out — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 29, 2019

Shorter Richard Burr: Taxing white billionaires is bad, but taxing black athletes is good. https://t.co/Hhbv91XX4h — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 29, 2019

Approximately 60% of college basketball and football players are black.



I wonder why Richard Burr suddenly became pro-tax increase? — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 29, 2019

As Senate Intel Chairman, Burr hasn’t lifted a finger to get to the bottom of the biggest government spying scandal in history. The prospect of college athletes being compensated for their efforts, however, got a legislative proposal from him w/in minutes. https://t.co/WZLHnMPeMO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2019

You have to wonder if he bounced this idea off anyone before he hit send. #ncpols https://t.co/ltuwMiw7q2 — Dave Hendrickson (@NewsO_DaveH) October 29, 2019

Richard Burr is an embarrassment to the state of North Carolina and I say this as a Carolinian. https://t.co/04df5f5QR4 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 29, 2019

Its a beautiful day for all college athletes going forward from this day on! Thank you guys for allowing me to bring more light to it. I’m so proud of the team at @uninterrupted bringing focus on this and to everyone who has been fighting this fight. Not a victory but a start! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2019