College Sports
Senator’s response to athlete compensation plan draws ire from Rangers legend
The NCAA decision to allow athletes to be compensated for their name, likeness and image was met with surprise and support from most athletes.
But count U.S. Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina isn’t a fan of the move, which would take affect in 2021.
Burr said he’ll introduce legislation that would treat athletic scholarships “like income” for any college athletes “who chose to ‘cash in.’
That didn’t go over very well with many, including Texas Rangers’ legend Michael Young, who took exception to Sen. Burr targeting “college kids (many under the poverty line) who are getting educated and will eventually join the work force.”
“Take lap,” Young posted on Twitter.
Comments