College Gameday’s Rece Davis calls DFW melting pot for college football fans

Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is becoming a home away from home for ESPN hosts.

The network’s College Gameday show, which will go live to the world from 8 to 11 Saturday morning as the college football season kicks into high gear, has been here before and that’s fine with host Rece Davis.

“This is like a melting pot for college football fans,” he said. “Obviously, there is a ton of alumni bases in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area so they can come out and be a part of it. This is a great setting which makes it visually appealing.”

College football-The stadiums-The fans-The tailgates-The bands-The atmospheres-The PASSION. Absolutely nothing like it-Enjoy your opening weekend wherever it may be. ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ is off to Ft Worth for ⁦@AuburnFootball⁩ & ⁦@oregonfootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/DVlMDYgtQe — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 30, 2019

Davis, along with Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and others, will help rev up the country from the heart of Fort Worth.

The Gameday crew is usually flying in and out of locations at breakneck speed but Davis finds time to hit some downtown eateries.

“There are a ton of great restaurants. Del Friscos is always great,” he said. “There is a taco shop that is awesome [Salsa Limon]. Reata is great. I’m open to suggestions if you want to his me up on social media. This is a cool area, a cool environment.”

ESPN has hosted numerous shows from Sundance Square over the years. They made it their headquarters for coverage of the 2011 Super Bowl. The easy access to restaurants, bars and nightlife make it ideal for fans, Davis said, especially for fans of teams not even playing in the game that brought College Gameday to town. They’re here for the Auburn-Oregon game Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s a centrally-located place where fans can come to support their school even if their school isn’t in the featured game,” he said. “We don’t get that a lot of other places. When we go on campus it’s largely going to be the home team and a few brave souls who come in from the visiting team.”

