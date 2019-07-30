Texas-LSU game is huge, but is a seat worth $9,000?

Texas Longhorns football: Eyes of Texas at Sugar Bowl The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.

College football fans can barely contain their excitement for the coming season, especially in Southeastern Conference and Big 12 country.

And they’re showing it with their wallets.

The five hottest tickets in the land involve teams from either conference, including two games with the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns Week 2 home game against LSU on Sept. 7 is a huge, season-defining game for both teams (and their respective conferences) and it’s the best-selling game of the week, according to ticket reseller TicketCity.com.

Lower bowl tickets are going for over $1,000. End zone seats are listed at $400 and higher. There are four second-row Touchdown Club seats in the end zone listed for $8,742 each. Good luck with that! And we can’t afford to pay these guys?

The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Oct 12 is the fifth best-selling game of the week.

Other top-selling games include the Aug. 31 opener pitting Georgia against Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium between Auburn and Oregon on Aug. 31 ranks as the third hottest-selling game. That figures to be more of a Auburn crowd just based on proximity.

Another season opener on Aug. 31, the Chick-fil-A Classic between Duke and Alabama is fourth.