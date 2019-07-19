ESPN’s College GameDay to kick off 2019 season from Sundance Square

ESPN College Gameday setup ESPN's weekly College Gameday began setting up in Sundance Square at 6 a.m. Thursday. Alabama and Wisconsin play at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. (Video by Ryan Osborne) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ESPN's weekly College Gameday began setting up in Sundance Square at 6 a.m. Thursday. Alabama and Wisconsin play at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

ESPN’s College GameDay is returning to Fort Worth next month.

ESPN announced that GameDay would kick off the 2019 season in Sundance Square with a marquee matchup between Auburn and Oregon taking place on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The show airs live from 8 a.m. -- 11 a.m. Oregon and Auburn are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

This marks the third consecutive season for GameDay to make a stop in Fort Worth. College football’s signature pregame show set up shop on TCU’s campus before the TCU-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium last season, and were on TCU’s campus before the West Virginia game in 2017.

Sundance Square has become a staple for ESPN broadcasts in the DFW area.

The network hosted all of its shows from downtown Fort Worth when Super Bowl XLV was played at AT&T Stadium in 2011. The network also made Sundance Square its headquarters during the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2014 season, and returned the following fall before the Alabama-Wisconsin game at AT&T Stadium in 2015.