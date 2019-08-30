‘Bo Knows’ picks: Former Heisman winner tabbed as guest picker for College GameDay

ESPN College Gameday setup ESPN's weekly College Gameday began setting up in Sundance Square at 6 a.m. Thursday. Alabama and Wisconsin play at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. (Video by Ryan Osborne) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ESPN's weekly College Gameday began setting up in Sundance Square at 6 a.m. Thursday. Alabama and Wisconsin play at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

ESPN is bringing star power to Sundance Square this weekend.

Bo Jackson will be the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, which is broadcasting live from downtown Fort Worth with Auburn and Oregon playing down the road at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Jackson, the legendary Auburn running back who won the 1985 Heisman Trophy, posted the news on his Twitter account.

War Eagle. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) August 30, 2019

Jackson was a two-sport star at Auburn, playing football and baseball. On the football field, he rushed for 4,303 yards and 43 touchdowns in his four-year career from 1982-85. His Heisman Trophy campaign in 1985 saw him rush for 1,786 yards and 17 TDs.

He went on to play in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders from 1987-90. He also played professional baseball with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and California Angels. A hip injury cut short his professional career.

Jackson became one of the most popular athletes of his era, though, with his popular “Bo Knows” campaign with Nike.

ESPN is no stranger to the Fort Worth area.

College GameDay, which airs 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., has come to town three consecutive seasons. College football’s signature pregame show set up shop on TCU’s campus before the TCU-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium last season, and were on TCU’s campus before the West Virginia game in 2017.

The network hosted all of its shows from downtown Fort Worth when Super Bowl XLV was played at AT&T Stadium in 2011. The network also made Sundance Square its headquarters during the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2014 season, and returned the following fall before the Alabama-Wisconsin game at AT&T Stadium in 2015.