Is Texas back? StubHub says the Longhorns are the No. 1 trending team going into 2019

The Texas Longhorns are back, and we’re not just talking about the Sugar Bowl win last season.

Ticket prices for games at Darrell K Royal Stadium are trending in the right direction. StubHub says the Longhorns are the No. 1 trending team on its website, garnering the biggest growth in sales on StubHub, compared to the start of the 2018 season.

It helps that Texas hosts one of the top non-conference games in the country when SEC power LSU visits Austin on Sept. 7. That’s the teams’ first matchup since 2003, and is StubHub’s top-selling game for the entire season with tickets averaging $400 and going for as much as $1,500.

In all, Texas is No. 3 in the country this year on StubHub’s list of Top 10 “In-Demand Teams” compared to ranking No. 9 in 2018. Demand is up 160 percent compared to last season.

Other notables from StubHub include Texas A&M entering the Top-10 “In-Demand Teams” for the first time since 2016, and the state of Texas ranks first for all college football ticket sales on StubHub.