Hours after 13-year MLB veteran Troy Tulowitzki retired, Texas hires him as assistant

Troy Tulowitzki ha estado sin jugar en las Mayores desde julio de 2017. Apenas disputó 66 juegos ese año por una lesión en la corva y el tobillo derechos. Tuvo que operarse el tobillo la pasada primavera y se perdió toda la campaña. AP PHOTO

Troy Tulowitzki retired after a 13-year major league career on Thursday and hours later the University of Texas named him an assistant baseball coach.

Tulowitzki missed the 2018 season after having surgery on both heels and played in five games with the New York Yankees this season before a calf injury put him on the injured list.

He twice earned Gold Gloves at shortstop and played in five All-Star games. He batted .290 with 225 home runs and 780 RBIs with three teams, including the first 10 with the Colorado Rockies.

Assistant coach Sean Allen will assume the role of pitching coach and remain recruiting coordinator. Tulowitzki replaces Phil Haig, who is no longer on the Texas staff.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Tulo and I had an opportunity to spend some time together and I came away so impressed with his desire to teach and his excitement to become a part of Texas Baseball,” Texas head coach David Pierce said. “His knowledge goes without saying but his passion and energy for the development of young men left such a meaningful impression on me. He will be a great addition to our staff. I am excited to have Troy, his wife Danyll and their son Taz join The University of Texas Baseball program.”

SHARE COPY LINK