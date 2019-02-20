College Sports

NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships are coming to Fort Worth. But when and for how long?

By Drew Davison

February 20, 2019 12:00 PM

North Texas is known for its love of gymnastics.

The area boasts Olympic, gold-medal winning gymnasts such as Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin.

Now Fort Worth is going to become synonymous with college gymnastics as the host city for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship starting in 2019 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

It will then move to the new Dickies Arena from 2020-22.

For several collegiate gymnastics, it’ll be an opportunity to return and compete in their home state. There are no Division I gymnastics programs in Texas and the last time the championships were held in Texas was 2015.

Knight Eady, a sports marketing firm bringing the 2019 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship to Fort Worth, recently polled gymnasts from Texas who are competing at programs across the country what returning would mean.

A few responses --

“Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that goes for the fans, the atmosphere, and the level of gymnastics; Fort Worth will be sure to not disappoint.”

“The first time I knew I REALLY wanted to do college gym was at nationals in Fort Worth, Texas. I hope to provide that inspiration to little girls just like me.”

“Texas is the best state and I cannot wait to be able to take my team to my home state. Being so close to my home state makes everything better.”

