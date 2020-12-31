So just who were the DFW area’s most frustrating sports figures of 2020?

Sports are full of setbacks. Sometimes it’s an athlete who’s in a rut. Other times it’s a situation in need of repair. As 2020 ticks down, the Star-Telegram has canvassed the local sports scene, and is taking one (hopefully) last look at what the year as brought us — specifically those athletes or things that were the most frustrating.

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott

Could one of the team’s main cogs contracting COVID-19 over the summer have been a sign? The 25-year-old running back has played without quarterback Dak Prescott for the bulk of the year and played behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, but he also hasn’t helped himself with a career-high five lost fumbles. He’s battled leg injuries, and he missed the first game of his career due to injury. Stats reveal a troubling trend line: His 2016 rookie rushing average of 108.7 yards per game is now 66.9. Anyone else recall that $90 million extension? —CLARENCE E. HILL JR.

Texas Rangers: Rougned Odor

Is there any question who slotted here? Second baseman Rougned Odor was up to his old ways, and those are just not very good. He batted .167, and needed a strong September just to get his average up that high. And he finished the 60-game tied for the team lead with 10 home runs, again, thanks to that late-season surge. Those strong closes may once again tease club brass into thinking that a breakthrough is just around the bend. Odor is still in position to be in the Opening Day lineup, but the Rangers have talent in the wings. Odor is running out of time. —JEFF WILSON

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis

A cloak of mystery befell all on what exactly is the extent of the big man’s knee injury that he sustained during the first playoff game over the summer. It almost seemed like the front office was treating it as “Schrodinger’s Knee” when it came to addressing an exact return timeline: Perhaps if we don’t address it directly, the knee is still alive! or something like that. Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Porzingis is progressing and they’re eyeing a January return, which, if true, could spell trouble for West the dangerous (re)pairing of him and Luka Doncic. —TJ MACIAS

Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin

With all that it takes to get to a Stanley Cup Final, it’s usually hard to find a bust on any team that gets to skate in that final series. However, in 2020 the closest candidate would be All-Star center Tyler Seguin, whose point production in the playoffs again was lacking. Through the Stars’ entire 26-game postseason, Seguin had just two goals and 11 assists. But it’s hard to call him a total disappointment after learning he was playing most of the playoffs through a torn labrum in his hip. I know he’s a hockey player and all, but that’s still gotta hurt. —MAC ENGEL

TCU football: Noah Daniels

Daniels isn’t frustrating in a bad way. Just frustrating that he’s had consecutive seasons ruined by injuries. Daniels was arguably TCU’s best player before going down with an injury in the Oklahoma game on Oct. 24. Daniels, who may be the fastest player on the team, finished with four pass breakups and 13 tackles in four games. If the former three-star prospect out of League City Clear Creek High returns healthy next season, TCU could have one of the best cornerback tandems in the country with Daniels and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. —DREW DAVISON

TCU basketball: Kevin Samuel

In conference, Samuel is one of the top bigs, a double-double threat every night who has a knack for blocking shots. So where’s the problem? How about his struggles at the free-throw line. The most head-scratching part of it is that Samuel actually has a good stroke. He’s not Shaquille O’Neal, with cringe-worthy, borderline humorous, attempt, but he was only 37.8% from the line last season. But he’s put in the work, as he’s now up to 52.6%. For now, that’s a percentage TCU can live with, especially if Samuel continues to lead the Big 12 in blocked shots. —DREW DAVISON

Western riding sports: Inconsistent instant replay use

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit and its followers would benefit from having a uniform instant replay system. The Professional Bull Riders uses replay at its larger events to determine whether a competitor stays on a bull for the required eight seconds or touches the animal with the free arm — that’s a disqualification, folks. But not every large event does. It also should be utilized at all prestigious top-tier events like the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which would allow the PRCA to better serve its athletes and fans. —BRETT HOFFMAN

(Dis)honorable mention: (Mostly) fan-less competitions

The Cowboys led the NFL by seating nearly 220,000, and seamheads from coast to coast got to see MLB playoff and World Series games at the new Globe Life Field, although Rangers fans are still waiting for their Opening Day. Fans weren’t in the bubbles for the Stars’ memorable Cup run or for Luka Doncic’s first postseason epic with the Mavs, nor did they fill grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway or line the Colonial fairways for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Health and safety is paramount, but the sight of empty seats is still no less frustrating. —OTTO STRONG

Individual capsules were written by Star-Telegram sports staff writers, Drew Davison, Mac Engel, Clarence E. Hill Jr., TJ Macias, Jeff Wilson, special contributor Brett Hoffman and sports editor Otto Strong.