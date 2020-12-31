So just who were the DFW area’s most inspirational sports figures of 2020?

Sports fans are suckers for inspirational tales. Whether an athlete has fought their way through adversity or obscurity, we can’t get enough of these stories. Especially now. So as 2020 ticks down, the Star-Telegram has canvassed the local sports scene, and is taking solace in the fact that the past year also brought us these gems.

Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence

It was a rocky start for the defensive end, who was adjusting to a new scheme and getting off the line standing instead of his customary three-point stance. But Lawrence, 28, kept working at his craft, his relentless passion never waning. Now, at season’s end, Lawrence is once again a dominant force, and is leading the Cowboys in sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and quarterback hits. And a whole lot of credit needs to go to his then-pregnant wife Sasha who told him he could not skip this season because of COVID concerns. —CLARENCE E. HILL JR.

Texas Rangers: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

He was selected as the Rangers Player of the Year thanks to a steady bat and terrific defense that helped him win the AL Gold Glove at third base. But what makes his story unique is that he wasn’t expected to be anything more than a utility infielder. At the plate, Kiner-Falefa, 25, showed power for the first time during spring training, and again in summer camp. Though he hit only three regular-season homers, the team believes he has more pop in the tank. Offensively, he profiles more as a shortstop, so don’t be surprised to see him slide there soon. —JEFF WILSON

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea

We knew we would have to soon say goodbye to fan fave Barea, but no one expected that when the hammer finally dropped it would be as heartbreaking as it was, with tears flowing like waterfalls from all ends. Barea, 36, back in a second stint after being part of the 2011 title team, had returned from a devastating ruptured Achilles injury last season. And though his role and production was limited, he was still a force to be reckoned with in the locker room as a leader, mentor and friend to the younger players, especially with rising superstar Luka Doncic. —TJ MACIAS

Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski

The veteran center, who had been the captain of the San Jose Sharks, left California as a free agent in the summer of 2019 to find the team that would give him the best shot at reaching, and winning, his first Stanley Cup. He selected Dallas over Tampa Bay Lightning, oddly the team that won it all. So he didn’t quite get to raise the Cup, but between his postseason production, which included his first career playoff hat trick and his presence in the room, the 35-year-old Pavelski was just the guy the Stars needed to have skating with them in 2020. —MAC ENGEL

TCU football: Max Duggan

The sophomore quarterback missed most of training camp after was discovered through advanced tests amid COVID-19 protocols. But Duggan played in every game this season, serving as an emotional leader on and off the field. He threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns against only four interceptions, and he was also the team’s leading rusher with 526 yards and another 10 TDs, including a memorable 48-yard dash set up by a filthy juke of a defender in the 34-18 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 7. —DREW DAVISON

TCU basketball: Raegan Pebley

The women’s head basketball coach underwent brain surgery over the summer, but has fully recovered and hasn’t missed a beat. Plus, she had the courage to share her story publicly for others who may be dealing with similar issues. The brain surgery came just a couple months after Pebley experienced heartbreak with March Madness being canceled. The Frogs (22-7, 13-5 Big 12) were a virtual lock to receive an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, which would have been the program’s first trip to the Big Dance under Pebley and first since 2010. —DREW DAVISON

Western riding sports: Madison Outhier

Talk about your two-sport athletes. After helping her team win the Texas Women’s Open Polo Championship in Houston on Nov. 15, Outhier, an 18-year-old high school senior from Utopia, Texas, dismounted her horse around 3:30 p.m., boarded a plane and flew to the DFW Metroplex. By 6:30 p.m., Outhier was competing in the World Champions Rodeo Alliance break-away roping finals at AT&T Stadium. She paced the field with a time of 2.05 seconds and earned the $60,000 champion’s check. Not a bad part-time job. —BRETT HOFFMAN

Honorable mention: Harold Varner III

With the Charles Schwab Challenge being the PGA Tour’s first event since shutting down amid the pandemic, and the first since the death of George Floyd, Varner found himself in the spotlight. As one of only two Black players in the event, it was the then 29-year-old — who came into Colonial ranked No. 124 in the world — leading a stacked field after 36 holes at 11-under. Varner would fade, ultimately finishing tied for 19th, but his early play and obvious storyline took focus as renewed demands for social justice were echoing around the country. —DREW DAVISON

Individual capsules were written by Star-Telegram sports staff writers, Drew Davison, Mac Engel, Clarence E. Hill Jr., TJ Macias, Jeff Wilson and special contributor Brett Hoffman.