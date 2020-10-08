En route to the Stanley Cup Final, the Dallas Stars’ injury situation was worse than feared

Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars players shake hands after the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals, in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said he wants Rick Bowness to return as the full-time head coach.

That sounds like a when not an if.

The troubling news Nill revealed is that center Tyler Seguin is dealing with an injury far worse than originally feared.

Seguin suffered a torn labrum in his hip, which he was playing with as the Dallas Stars reached Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars were shutout by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6, and they looked wiped out from the opening face off.

Lying about injuries, playing through them, and then revealing them when it’s all over is a time honored tradition in the NHL that never fails to deliver drama.

Nill said Seguin is looking at a four-month recovery period after surgery.

“A lot of guys were banged up,” Nill said on Thursday in a zoom call with the media.

This is how banged up:

Tyler Seguin Had knee issues sustained late in the season, and it continued when the Stars returned after the NHL’s pause. The knee injury likely contributed Seguin’s hip injury.

Jamie Benn Sustained a shoulder injury late in the season, before the NHL pause. Nill said the injury bothered Benn a little bit, but he never complained about it.

Ben Bishop The goalie had knee surgery in late May. There was not enough time for the injury to heal, which resulted in Bishop playing in two playoff games.

Anthon Khudobin The backup goalie who became the No. 1 had surgery on his arm yesterday to address a nerve issue. He was suffering from numbness in his hands, which affected his ability to hold the stick.

Roope Hintz The forward suffered a fractured ankle in the Western Conference Finals, but took pain killing injections to play. He suffered a hip injury in the Stanley Cup Final that finally knocked him out. He might have been able to play Game 7 against Tampa.

Radek Faksa Sustained a broken wrist in the Western Conference Finals that ended his playoff run against Vegas.

Stephen Johns He played in the opening series against Calgary, but Nill said the defensman did not feel comfortable and shut himself down. Johns has been dealing with effects from PTSD for well over a year.

Jason Dickinson Was playing through ankle and foot injuries. He was taking pain killing injections to play. Had to stop when he could no longer put on his skate.

John Klingberg Suffered a shoulder injury in the round robin games, which forced him out of one game in the Western Conference semifinals against Colorado.

Miro Heiskanen Sustained a hip injury in the series against Vegas but it improved.

Blake Comeau Suffered a separated shoulder in the Stanley Cup Final.

Esa Lindell The defenseman had a hand injury early in the playoffs.

Tyler Fedun Injured his knee