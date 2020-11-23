Bull riding on an aircraft carrier? It happened in Texas and for a great cause

How do you make a bull a little bit more ornery than usual?

Perhaps you put him on an aircraft carrier for a bull riding event.

That’s exactly what the PBR did for a charity event on the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum, a legendary WWII ship docked in the Corpus Christi Bay.

The PBR Air Force Reserve “Cowboys For a Cause” on Saturday raised $250,000 for Operation Homefront and other military charities.

The bull riding arena was constructed on the 872-foot launch deck of the aircraft carrier known as “The Blue Ghost.” It took 300 tons of dirt and steel and more than 15 miles of copper and fiber optic cables to pull off the event, which was televised on CBS Sports.

The 15-man event included two Texas bull riders: Tye Chandler from Celina and Cody Teel from College Station.