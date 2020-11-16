Brazilian bull rider clinches title, $1 million bonus with dramatic run in Arlington

Most of the time, there’s lots of drama on the last day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals.

That’s because the world’s leading bull riding association awards a $1 million bonus to the year’s top athlete and it often comes down to the last performance. But this year, Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, entered the closing performance on Sunday at AT&T Stadium with the coveted seven-figure check secured.

Leme clinched his first gold buckle and the $1 million bonus in dramatic fashion with a winning score of 95.75 in the third round Saturday night.

So he was introduced during Sunday’s opening ceremony as the world champion as he stood beside the PBR’s annual champion’s trophy, the sport’s equivalent of the Stanley Cup.

Though Leme finished the regular season on Nov. 7 at the PBR’s Velocity Tour Finals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a commanding lead in the world title race, No. 2-ranked Joao Ricardo Vieira and No. 3 Kaique Pacheco had a mathematical chance of overtaking him at the Arlington-based World Finals.

But Vieira was ruled ineligible to compete because he failed to meet the coronavirus pandemic protocols. And Pacheco, the 2018 world champion, didn’t perform well enough in the early rounds to challenge Leme.

During Sunday’s performance, Leme was bucked off of his fourth and finals round bulls. Despite his disappointing showing Sunday, Leme did what he had to do during the first three performances when he stayed on each of the three bulls he faced.

Leme ended up winning the 2020 world title with 1,573 points, while Vieira finished second with 916.91.

“I just did my job riding bulls,” Leme said through an interpreter. “It came in God’s time.”

Leme has been a serious world title contender the past two years.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“The last two years, I lost, and it’s not a good feeling,” Leme said. “But, it made me stronger. It’s also kind of helped me get better in my riding percentages.”

According to pbr.com, Leme won a PBR-best 16 rounds in 2020. He was 44-for-63 against the bulls on the elite Unleash The Beast tour, a remarkable 69.84% riding average.

Leme finished the year with earnings of $1,601,931 including the $1 million bonus.

He also received the 2020 Lane Frost/Brent Thurman Award, presented to the rider with the high-marked score at each PBR World Finals.

Leme said consistency was the key to his 2020 world championship.

“You need to do your job and ride your bulls,” he said. “But it’s not just riding bulls. You have to win rounds and you have to try to pick up as much points as you can to be the best in the end.”

Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, clinched the PBR World Finals event title and snared the association’s top rookie award. He earned $300,000 for riding the best throughout the PBR World Finals.

Campbell stayed on four out of the five bulls he faced during the World Finals and was the only rider to stay on four.

Campbell made a qualified ride Thursday-Saturday in the first three rounds before he was bucked off in the fourth round Sunday.

But he came roaring back during the 15-man finals round. He paced the field with a 91.75.

Campbell has a chance to earn more big bucks in bull riding next month down the street during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field.

At the PBR World Finals, a bovine named Smooth Operator clinched a second consecutive PBR bucking bull title. The bull is owned by Dakota Rodeo, Julie Rosen, Clay Struve and Chad Berger. Berger, who is from North Dakota, received the PBR Stock Contractor of the Year award for the 10th time.

Women’s rodeo update

Jackie Crawford, a Stephenville cowgirl who has 19 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world titles, clinched the all-around title at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship.

The first part of the championship was Nov. 8-12 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum in Fort Worth. From there, the top six in each event advanced to the finals rounds at AT&T Stadium.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship finals round was held in conjunction with the PBR World Finals.

Crawford, who competed in team roping heeling at AT&T Stadium, earned $20,000 for the all-around title. Her total earnings from the Fort Worth and Arlington events were $34,539.

Hope Thompson of Abilene and Rylie Smith of Whitsett clinched the team roping title with a time of 13.66 seconds on Friday at AT&T Stadium. They each earned $90,000. Their earnings were inflated because they were the only duo who made a qualified run in the finals round.

Hallie Hanssen of Hermosa, South Dakota, clinched the barrel racing title with a 14.735-second run on Saturday. In breakaway roping, Madison Outhier of Utopia lassoed the title on Sunday with a 2.05. They each earned $60,000.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.