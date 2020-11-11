COVID spike threatens suspension of sports. Area teams say they can continue safely.

COVID-19 cases are surging in Tarrant County, and Judge Glen Whitley on Tuesday urged that sports be stopped at the high school and youth levels.

As expected, that suggestion went over like a led zeppelin with area schools.

Coaches and administrators at schools in the county and those in districts filled with Tarrant County schools are hoping Whitley relents or that the UIL or even the Texas attorney general have more authority over the stoppage of play.

Whitley did not issue an order to halt sports seasons, but he said that allowing the continuation of youth athletic programs could heighten the risk of COVID-19 spreading even more as student athletes compete without wearing facial coverings and are brought within what is considered safe social distancing.

“There’s no doubt that COVID is a problem and is serious,” Burleson ISD athletic director Kevin Ozee said. “I have friends my age and older who are battling it. On the other hand, I haven’t heard of many serious issues with student-age [kids] battling it.

“On the whole we’ve demonstrated that we can follow protocol and keep kids in a routine where they are monitored. We’ve been navigating the COVID pandemic for in-person school athletics since June.”

Both high schools in Burleson are located in Johnson County, but they were included in the Tarrant County shutdown as cases spiked over the summer. Burleson High School and Burleson Centennial play in 5A districts with a combined seven Tarrant County teams.

Burleson High’s volleyball team is atop District 8-5A with playoffs beginning next week. Coach D’Anna Newton has been a central part of a team effort to keep players safe and believes the season can be completed through continuing to adhere to the protocols teams have followed all season.

“I know the state, UIL, districts, administrators, local health officials and coaches are working hard to implement protocols and procedures to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Newton said. “I feel if we all keep up the good work of wearing masks, socially distancing and encouraging athletes/coaches to avoid large groups we can still finish seasons out.

“For volleyball in particular, we are less contact than other sports. We are quarantining and cleaning as necessary. I just hope all this hard work doesn’t end for all athletics. We can all do our part.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Ozee said that Whitley and Tarrant County health director Vinny Taneja should see with their own eyes how closely teams have been following healthy guidelines. Ozee also countered Whitley’s point on safety by suggesting COVID-19 might spread more if sports are stopped.

“If school extracurriculars are canceled again, I believe we are going to see issues that exceed the effects on COVID on students,” Ozee said. “If extracurriculars are canceled again, I can see the cases actually rise in student cases as they will not be under a coach’s watch and regulation.

“I’d also challenge Judge Whitley and Director Taneja to come spend a day with our athletes and coaches to see the remarkable job following protocols that they are doing. They should be praised for showing how to follow protocol instead of shut down.”

At Kennedale High School, where the football team won District 6-4A and is scheduled to open the playoffs Friday with a home game against Brownwood, coach Richard Barrett doesn’t want to see the Wildcats’ season ended by an order from Whitley.

“Hope not!” Barrett said. “Can the attorney general overrule him again? Guess we will have to forfeit and let other teams move on. ... Disastrous.”