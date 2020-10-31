Baylor’s Jalen Pitre ejected for targeting in TCU game

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was ejected for targeting in Saturday’s game against TCU. AP

Baylor lost one of it’s top defensive players in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against TCU.

Bears junior safety Jalen Pitre was ejected for targeting, launching himself for a helmet-to-helmet hit on TCU quarterback Max Duggan during an option play.

Duggan pitched the ball to Daimarqua Foster just before Pitre made the hit. Officials ruled targeting on the field and the call was upheld upon review.

Duggan got up after the play and did not appear to sustain any injuries from the hit. In fact, he completed a touchdown pass on the next a play, a shovel pass to Taye Barber for a 13-yard score.

Pitre has started every game for Baylor, and had one tackle before being ejected. For the season, he has 26 tackles and five tackles for loss.

TCU had a 20-0 lead on Baylor at the end of the first quarter.