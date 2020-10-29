TCU football at Baylor Bears: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU and QB Max Duggan will look to get back on track this weekend at Baylor. Bob Booth

TCU coach Gary Patterson has said losing is a disease. It’s becoming a disease for the Horned Frogs in 2020 as they’re off to a 1-3 start in a COVID-altered season.

TCU, like every other team, didn’t have the luxury of playing a full nonconference schedule and then had its one nonconference game against SMU postponed amid a COVID outbreak. But Patterson also isn’t one to make excuses and still believes this season is salvageable.

The hope is the Frogs start turning it around against the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

“We’ve got a great nucleus,” Patterson said. “Offensively, we’ve been able to move the ball 30 to 30, but we’ve got to be able to play in the red zone. Defensively, you’ve got to cut out the big plays. You do that you’ve got a chance.”

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know going into Saturday’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco

Records: TCU (1-3, 1-3 Big 12), Baylor (1-2, 1-2 Big 12)

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Kris Budden)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, XM 391 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 2 1/2 (over/under 48), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Wednesday

Did you know?

TCU has won its last two trips to Waco, a 16-9 victory in 2018 and a 62-22 victory in 2016. ... The Frogs have the edge in the all-time series 55-53-7. With 115 games played, TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history. ... The series started with a scoreless tie in 1899. ... Gary Patterson is 8-4 against Baylor. The wins have come by an average of 22.1 points, while the losses have been by a combined 14 points (3.5 points per game). ... TCU’s offense is averaging 412.2 total yards per game, while Baylor is averaging 308.

Prediction

Both teams are averaging less than 30 points a game. TCU has scored 14 points in each of its past two games. Baylor has scored 21 and 16 in its last two. Expect a low-scoring affair between these two, but TCU’s offense comes more to life behind prized freshman Zach Evans. TCU 20, Baylor 16.