Cowboys are officially pursuing Earl Thomas, why they shouldn’t expect home discount

The Dallas Cowboys have begun their pursuit of free agent safety Earl Thomas.
Per a source, the team met with Thomas’ agent David Mulugheta on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It’s no secret that the Cowboys have been interested in Thomas, dating back to last offseason when they initially engaged in trade talks with the Seahawks.
Thomas has long expressed a desire to play for the Cowboys, who grew up a fan in Orange, Texas and played in college at the University of Texas.
That former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard is the Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator is another tie that binds.
But familiarity and affinity won’t matter when it comes to securing Thomas in free agency.
Per a source, Thomas is open to signing with any team and he has no interest in giving the Cowboys a home discount.
His goal is to become the highest paid safety in the NFL, topping the $13 million annual contract of Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, despite coming off a fractured leg that ended his 2018 season early.
Thomas is back to full strength and expects no drop off in play from a career that has him in consideration for the Hall of Fame upon retirement.
The perennial Pro Bowl safety and former NFL defensive player of the year is still the best ball-hawking center fielder in the NFL.
He expects to have a robust market for his services.
The Cowboys are officially in the game. If they plan to win, they will have to pay full freight for his services.
