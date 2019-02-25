Dallas Cowboys

Is Earl Thomas an option for the Cowboys despite his injury? What about Landon Collins?

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

February 25, 2019 04:00 PM

Earl Thomas, a former Texas Longhorns star, has made it known he would like to continue his career with the Cowboys. The interest is mutual with his former secondary coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, running the Cowboys defense.
Owner Jerry Jones said the safety position will be discussed in free agency.

So that means that Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is back on the table after the Cowboys tried to trade a second-round pick for him last October.

Thomas, a former Texas Longhorns star, has made it known he would like to continue his career with the Cowboys. And with his former secondary coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, running the Cowboys defense, the interest is mutual and it’s a perfect fit.

The question is how much Thomas, who is coming off a broken leg, will want and whether Cowboys will get in a bidding war for the soon to be 30-year-old. When healthy, he is still one of the best safeties in the game, which could put his annual salary between $10 million and $13 million.

Another option at safety could be Landon Collins of the New York Giants. He is younger but he is more of a down-in-the-box strong safety than a ball-hawking free safety like Thomas.

