Here’s how the Cowboys could free up even more money to spend this off-season

The Cowboys can gain even more room, possibly upping their space to $60 million with some simple addition by subtraction. The Cowboys have already declined the option on receiver Terrance Williams’ contract, freeing up $2.25 million in cap space.

They could gain $5 million in space by doing the same with receiver Allen Hurns, who had a disappointing 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season before suffering a broken leg in the wild-card victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys have to make the decision on Hurns by March 13.

A big chunk could be saved by moving on from linebacker Sean Lee as well. He missed six games in 2017 and nine games last year. He has been reduced to a backup role behind Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and there is no guarantee he can be counted on for quality depth given his lack of availability due to injuries the past two seasons.

The Cowboys could save $7 million by making Lee a salary-cap casualty. What is certain is that he will get a reduction in salary or a release. But significant savings will be had.

And then there is linebacker Joe Thomas, who had 14 tackles in 10 games last season. If the Cowboys move on from Lee, he will be counted on for depth. If not, they could save $2 million by cutting him.

And this does not take into account the team potentially adding more room by possibly restructuring the contracts of center Travis Frederick or guard Zack Martin. Both have built-in adjustments.