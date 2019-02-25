The Rangers are considering a major price reduction for concession items at new park

The Texas Rangers are considering, and it at this point it is merely a consideration, following the path set by the Atlanta Falcons when they opened their new stadium.

When the Falcons opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Aug. 2017, team owner Arthur Blank announced a “fan friendly” menu that included reduced prices for concessions items. For instance, hot dogs, pop corn and soft drinks were sold for $2. Peanuts, waffle fries and nachos were sold for $3; soda also came with free refills.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions with (concessions provider) Delaware North-Sportservice on the Atlanta concept, but we’re very early in those talks,” said Rangers executive of business operations, Rob Matwick. “No decisions have been made yet, but we are looking at it as an option.”

Fans everywhere should be saying, “Please, for the love of God, do this.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

For a team that generated negative reactions among fans as they roll out the new price increases for seats at Tax Hike Friendly Ballpark, a reduction in the cost of select concessions items would most certainly engender some positive vibes about the new place.

The Rangers will move into said place in 2020.

The club listened to fans, mostly season ticket holders, when it came to Personal Seat Licenses. There will be no PSL’s at the new place.

One of the biggest complaints non-season ticket holders have, virtually in every major sports venue in North America, is the price gouge on food and drink at the concession stands. The fan is conditioned to pay at least $10 for a 16 oz. beer, or $6 for a Coke, among other ripoffs.





Paying $6 for a regular hot dog is something out of the Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz playbook of price gouging on basic items that cost little to produce.

What the Falcons did exceeded their expectations, certainly in revenue.





The prices offered by the Falcons in 2017 were less than half the average on those items that were offered at other NFL stadiums, according to Team Marketing Report.





What the Falcons, and Atlanta United of MLS, both discovered is that fans came to the game earlier, and actually spent more. The Falcons were braced to see revenue drop on these select concession items, but the reverse occurred and they saw an increase of concession spending by 16 percent per fan.





In Aug. ‘18, the team expanded its menu featuring more “fan friendly” pricing. A 12 oz. beer was priced at $5, and a 20 oz. beer for $7.

The team added five items all priced at $10 or less; Italian Sausage ($7); brats ($8); burgers ($8); chicken sandwich ($10); chili cheese fries ($9), and cheese fries ($5).

According to Team Marketing Report, which tracks how much fans spend at major league sporting venues across the U.S., the Falcons began a trend to slightly decrease concession items. At least in the NFL.

The average fan who attended a Rangers’ home game spent about $26 in 2018 on concession items. That’s about $6 less than the average for a fan at the other 29 MLB ballparks.

The Rangers charge a bit more than the MLB average on beer, sodas and hot dogs.

Per the Rangers, they are considering what the Falcons implemented for their new park.

It would be nice to think a fan can buy a hot dog and a Coke for $4.

PALUMBO MAKES SPRING DEBUT

The first two games of the spring season have offered just about zero but promising Rangers’ left-handed pitcher Joe Palumbo made his debut on Sunday.

In a 10-1 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, Palumbo entered the fourth inning and ... didn’t pitch great.

He started the inning with a nice called strikeout on three pitches against Yasmani Grandal. Then it came apart. Palumbo finished with 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, one run, two walks with a strikeout before he was taken out.

“When he got ahead, he dominated; when he fell behind, they hit him,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “His stuff is electric, but it’s easier to hit 2-0 than 0-2.”