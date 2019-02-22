Mac Engel

The Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon’s unfiltered sit-down to talk life, TCU, recruiting

By Mac Engel

February 22, 2019 03:51 PM

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon

Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.
By
Up Next
Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.
By
FORT WORTH

In his third season at TCU, Frogs head basketball coach Jamie Dixon is dealing with expectations he expected, and the problem he wants.

Once the worst basketball job among the Power 5 schools, TCU now expects to make the NCAA Tournament every season. The NIT, once a dream for this program, now means bust.

An NCAA tourney bid that earlier this season was a lock is now, after a slew of injuries and bad losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, in doubt for TCU.

TCU has played its way down to the NCAA Tourney bubble.

Nonetheless, Jamie Dixon was kind enough to serve as the guest for the first of a new series, “The Big Mac Chat.”

Dixon is refreshingly candid to some unusual questions about his life, and his career.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

mac-engel

mac-engel

mac-engel

mac-engel

Mac Engel

Mac Engel is an award-winning columnist who has extensive experience covering Fort Worth-Dallas area sports for 20 years. He has covered high schools, colleges, all four major sports teams as well as Olympic games and the world of entertainment, too. He combines dry wit with first-person reporting to complement a head of hair that is almost unfair.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  