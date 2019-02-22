The Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon’s unfiltered sit-down to talk life, TCU, recruiting

In his third season at TCU, Frogs head basketball coach Jamie Dixon is dealing with expectations he expected, and the problem he wants.

Once the worst basketball job among the Power 5 schools, TCU now expects to make the NCAA Tournament every season. The NIT, once a dream for this program, now means bust.

An NCAA tourney bid that earlier this season was a lock is now, after a slew of injuries and bad losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, in doubt for TCU.

TCU has played its way down to the NCAA Tourney bubble.

Nonetheless, Jamie Dixon was kind enough to serve as the guest for the first of a new series, “The Big Mac Chat.”

Dixon is refreshingly candid to some unusual questions about his life, and his career.