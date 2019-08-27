Sorry, Chief, but we do expect police to quickly release video evidence in shootings

Fort Worth police release body camera video in officer-involved shooting Amari Malone, 18, was shot and killed by police Wednesday on Boca Raton Boulevard in Fort Worth, TX. Police say Malone pointed a handgun at officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amari Malone, 18, was shot and killed by police Wednesday on Boca Raton Boulevard in Fort Worth, TX. Police say Malone pointed a handgun at officers.

When interim Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus released video from cameras worn by officers involved in yet another fatal shooting last week, he made clear how unusual it was that the video was public within 24 hours of the incident.

“I would hope that we don’t expect this in the future,” Kraus said.

Sorry, Chief, but we do.

We applaud Kraus and his commanders for swiftly addressing rumors about the shooting of Amari Malone. Fort Worth officers have shot six people, five fatally, since June 1, and when the person killed is again a young black man, a community on edge over police relations is in danger of erupting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The goal should always be to show the public precisely what happened as soon as possible. Truth and transparency, not whether the video vindicates officers, should motivate the release of video.

In this case, the video was vital. Rumors had spread that Malone carried no weapon, and some suggested he’d been shot in the back several times while fleeing. In the video, Malone can clearly be seen turning toward an officer and pointing a gun. Officers were justified in firing at him.

Many body cam videos are much less clear cut. But at a minimum, demonstrating that the video doesn’t contain obvious answers is useful to the public, and investigation of other evidence can proceed.

Leaders at every level should encourage such transparency and urge residents to rely on the facts, not rumors, in judging what officers have done.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, executive editor; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

Speaking of, what in the world was civil-rights attorney Lee Merritt thinking in declaring, just hours after the shooting, that Malone was “murdered” by Fort Worth police? Malone, Merritt wrote on Twitter, was “the victim” and “the murder suspect is the cop that shot him.”

With few facts available, that was irresponsible, even dangerous. Leaders like Merritt need to help keep the community calm and focused on facts, not contribute to rumor-mongering that could help lead to more violence.

18 year old Amari Malone was murdered by a @fortworthpd cop. He was shot in his back as he ran away. Last week he celebrate the birth of his son. Media has already begun calling him a murder suspect. He’s not. He’s the victim. The murder suspect is the cop that shot him. pic.twitter.com/s2byHQtRWN — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 22, 2019

Merritt, hired by Malone’s family, was left in a news conference shortly after Kraus’ to complain (perhaps legitimately) about the time it took to get Malone to the hospital and to hint that the police video may be deceitfully edited and presented.

The lawyer was correct, though, when he noted that police should not release body-cam video only when they “believe it can quash false information or put their office in a positive light.”

Twice now, Kraus has moved quickly to release footage that demonstrates his officers faced the threat of an armed suspect. In the Jaquavion Slaton slaying in June, as in the Malone case, rumors spread wildly and threatened to fuel protests. Thanks in part to the video, cooler heads prevailed.

Transparency will work as well in cases that are less clear or even ones that may show officers erred. Police shootings, especially involving people of color, are creating dangerous conflict in plenty of big cities. Being open about the facts is an important way to ensure the honest dialogue that could prevent the kind of violent reaction none of us wants to see.