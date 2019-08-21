Man shot in east Fort Worth, authorities say; victim in critical condition

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man was critically injured when he was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 5:45 p.m. near Boca Raton Boulevard at Oakland Hills Drive.

A MedStar spokesman said the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately offer information on the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.