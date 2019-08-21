Man shot in east Fort Worth, authorities say; victim in critical condition

Crime

FORT WORTH

A man was critically injured when he was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 5:45 p.m. near Boca Raton Boulevard at Oakland Hills Drive.

A MedStar spokesman said the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately offer information on the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

