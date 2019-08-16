Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shots fired in west Fort Worth

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man walked into John Peter Smith Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound to the leg following a reported shooting in west Fort Worth, police said.

He’s reportedly not cooperating with police.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, police said. They found a shell casing at the scene and saw property damage to two apartments, but couldn’t locate a victim.

Staff at John Peter Smith Hospital notified police a gunshot victim had come to the emergency room, police said, and it was possibly related to the shooting call.

Officers came to the hospital and found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police couldn’t definitively determine the connection between the man and the reported shooting, as he hasn’t been cooperating with officers.