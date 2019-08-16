Crime
Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shots fired in west Fort Worth
A man walked into John Peter Smith Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound to the leg following a reported shooting in west Fort Worth, police said.
He’s reportedly not cooperating with police.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, police said. They found a shell casing at the scene and saw property damage to two apartments, but couldn’t locate a victim.
Staff at John Peter Smith Hospital notified police a gunshot victim had come to the emergency room, police said, and it was possibly related to the shooting call.
Officers came to the hospital and found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
Police couldn’t definitively determine the connection between the man and the reported shooting, as he hasn’t been cooperating with officers.
