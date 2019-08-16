Man died under vehicle in Fort Worth junkyard with motto ‘pull your parts and save’

Adrian Padillo Maurisio, 46, died Wednesday after he became trapped underneath a vehicle in a junkyard, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The junkyard, Dos Amigos Pull and Save, is self-service.

The man who was killed when he became trapped underneath a vehicle in a Fort Worth junkyard has been identified.

Authorities have also identified the self-service salvage yard, which has a motto of “pull your parts and save.”

Adrian Padillo Maurisio, 46, died at 5:39 Wednesday evening of “mechanical asphyxiation due to overlay by motor vehicle,” according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. The death was ruled an accident.

The scrapyard where his body was found is the self-service Dos Amigos Pull and Save in the 2500 block of Decatur Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s records. It’s unclear whether Maurisio was an employee or a customer.

The attorney representing Dos Amigos Pull and Save didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The junkyard, according to its website, encourages customers to bring their own tools to pull parts they can buy. There’s a $2 admission fee to get into the salvage yard, the website states, and staff can help people find vehicles.

Once customers have found all the parts they want to buy, they can take them to the cashier and pay for them, according to the website.

The business also buys used cars.

The scrapyard closes around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, which was around when police said Maurisio was pinned underneath a vehicle.

Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department public information officer, said foul play isn’t suspected in the apparent accident. He said on Thursday firefighters, police officers and officials from the Medical Examiner’s Office were still trying to determine how the man had become trapped underneath a vehicle.

The vehicle had several pieces missing, Drivdahl said.