Suspension overturned in demoted Fort Worth deputy chief’s alleged viral video leak

The three-day suspension of a Fort Worth police official accused of leaking video from a controversial arrest has been overturned.

Vance Keyes, a former deputy chief with the Fort Worth Police Department, will receive back pay and any benefits he would have accrued had he not been suspended, said John Snider, the attorney representing Keyes in his appeal.

“The suspension should never have occurred and that’s why it was important to him,” Snider said. “We felt there was never any proof that he violated policy as alleged.”

Keyes, along with then-former Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen, were both demoted to captain in May 2017 by then-Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, who has since been fired from the department, accused Keyes and Pridgen of leaking an officer’s body cam video and personnel file information to the media concerning an arrest which garnered national attention.

The arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters went viral in December 2016 and caused a cascading series of events that have yet to be resolved. Craig said she called police because a neighbor had choked her son.

The officer who initiated the Craig family arrest, William Martin, was suspended for 10 days.

According to Snider, city officials decided not to pursue the case because of concerns that Fitzgerald would not be able to provide testimony in the appeal.

“I think they should have been concerned about proving it even with his availability,” Snider said. “Appropriately, they chose to let it end the way that they did.”

Keyes and Pridgen have filed lawsuits that are still pending. Keyes is serving as a captain with the Fort Worth Police Department, while Pridgen left Fort Worth to become the chief of police in Seaside, California.

City of Fort Worth officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fort Worth police officials referred inquiries to the city’s legal department.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.