Man shot, killed by Fort Worth police was 18 and a new father, lawyer says

Woodhaven officer-involved shooting An armed man was shot to death by Fort Worth police on Wednesday afternoon on a street in the Woodhaven neighborhood, the Police Department said. The man was a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in west Fort Worth in the past month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An armed man was shot to death by Fort Worth police on Wednesday afternoon on a street in the Woodhaven neighborhood, the Police Department said. The man was a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in west Fort Worth in the past month.

The man fatally shot by Fort Worth police Wednesday was Amari Malone, an 18-year-old from Fort Worth who had a baby boy last week, according to Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the family.

Merritt received a call from Malone’s mother Wednesday evening that her son had been shot and agreed to represent her, he said. She was traveling to Fort Worth from Boston on Thursday, he said, and he plans to hold a press conference with her Thursday afternoon.

Fort Worth police have said at least one officer shot Malone on Wednesday afternoon on Boca Raton Boulevard near Oakland Hills Drive after Malone pointed a handgun toward police. Officers approached Malone, who was a person of interest in a homicide case, and he pulled a handgun and ran, according to Sgt. Chris Daniels. Officers then reportedly chased him.

That’s when, Daniels said, he pointed his gun toward police and at least one officer shot fired “in response to the threat.”

But Merritt said he’s “reluctant to accept law enforcement’s account at face value.” He said he spoke over the phone with an official from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office who reported Malone was shot once in the back. And two eyewitnesses to the shooting, he said, told him Malone was shot in the back while running away.

Police declined to say where on his body Malone was shot, saying the shooting is still under investigation.

Merritt and Malone’s mother are concerned part of the public focus has shifted onto the police statement that Malone was a person of interest in a homicide.

“The crime that needs to be investigated right now,” Merritt said, “is the murder of an 18-year-old in Fort Worth.”

The fatal shooting marked the sixth time since June 1 a Fort Worth police officer has shot a civilian. Five of those people died.

Reached over email Wednesday morning, police said they had no updates to share. But the department has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers treated Malone at the scene before he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died, police said.

The eyewitnesses who spoke to Merritt said they heard several shots Wednesday and someone in plain clothes was involved in the shooting, he said. Police, however, said the officers involved were in uniforms.

Police have yet to specify which homicide case Malone is considered a person of interest in. Daniels said the homicide occurred on the west side of the city within the past month.

Investigations led by the police department’s major case and internal affairs divisions are underway.