Britney Wiley, 18, is accused of injuring a baby in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Jail Records

An 18-year-old woman is accused of injuring a 4-month-old baby in Fort Worth, police said.

Britney Wiley was arrested Tuesday at a local hospital, where the baby was being treated for a head injury, Police Officer Bradley Perez confirmed.

Wiley is the baby’s aunt, Perez said. Wiley told police she shook the baby to get the infant to “quiet down.”

Wiley is charged with felony injury to a child.