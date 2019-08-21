Man accused of sexually assaulting children dies by suicide outside sheriff’s office

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A man wanted on charges of sexual assault of two children killed himself in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office parking lot Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said.

Michael Patrick McGovern, 35, died Wednesday when he shot himself with a handgun, according to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the FBI and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department officials searched McGovern’s house near Mansfield. Authorities said the search was prompted by McGovern distributing child pornography over the internet.

Authorities said the FBI already had a video of McGovern performing sexual acts on two children under the age of 6. McGovern was charged Tuesday with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Law enforcement tried to find McGovern on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to arrest him, but he was trying to elude police, according to the news release. A wanted poster was posted on social media at 11 a.m. Wednesday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:13 p.m., McGovern drove through the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Before a detective and Texas Ranger could get to him, McGovern died by suicide.