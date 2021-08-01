Strong storms moving into Fort Worth area should bring relief from heat wave

Storms are expected to move into the Fort Worth area Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front, the National Weather Service said. High temperatures Monday are expected to be in the upper 80s.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwest Tarrant County due to a strong storm moving into Dallas-Fort Worth.

The advisory, issued at 3:10 p.m. and lasting until at least 4 p.m, says a strong thunderstorm moved over River Oaks and toward Fort Worth, Benbrook, Saginaw and other cities in the area at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph were possible.

The Fort Worth Fire Deparmtent warning people that the heavy rains Sunday afternoon were causing water to pool on roadways.

“If you must drive- please use extreme caution,” the fire department tweeted.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible each day this week in Dallas-Fort Worth as a much-appreciated cold front moves into north and central Texas, meteorologists say.

On Sunday, pop-up storms are possible throughout the Metroplex due to the front. The storms are not expected to be severe, although strong winds and heavy rainfall are possible, Allison Prater with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said.

There is a 60% chance of more rain Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. The area south of DFW likely will see more storms Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions dry out in the Fort Worth area. A slight chance of scattered storms returns to the area later in the week, according to the NWS.

The storms will also bring cooler temperatures. Monday will likely be the coolest in Fort Worth, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The relatively low temperatures should continue through the week, marking a noticeable change from the heat advisory issued in the area last week, Prater said. A heat advisory was still in effect Sunday.

On Friday, the typical August weather should creep back in with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

2:56 PM: Plenty of showers and storms have popped up in North and Central Texas so far this afternoon, and will continue to do so throughout the evening! Be aware of conditions as you go out today! #dfwwx #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/3WWZdVisbu — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 1, 2021