Get ready, North Texas! High chance of heavy rain, gusty winds arrives late Monday

The chances of showers and thunderstorms in North Texas go like this: possible for Friday, maybe on Saturday and Sunday, but mostly in counties to the east of Fort Worth, and high starting late Monday through Wednesday.

Severe weather is not expected in any of the storms, but weather forecasters say the hazards could be gusty winds and lightning.

Heavy rainfall may occur Monday night through Wednesday as a cold front moves through North Texas, which could cause minor flooding in some locations.

“That weak cold front is just going to sit here,” said meteorologist Jason Dunn at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Friday. “That’s going to give us a chance of rain for several days.”

A greater coverage of showers and storms was expected Friday afternoon mostly in Northeast Texas. There was a 20 percent chance of rain in Tarrant County.

The high on Friday reached about 95.

Tarrant County has no rain chances on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Daytime temperatures should remain in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

But a weak cold front arrives in North Texas late Monday and that will bring rain chances to Fort Worth. The storms are expected to arrive early Tuesday and there’s a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Tarrant County.

The rain chances remain for most of Tuesday with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s.

“It’s below normal,” Dunn said in reference to the predicted daytime high of 88 on Tuesday. “Normal for this time of year is about 95 to 96 degrees.”

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and 30 percent on Thursday.

Tarrant County should get about an inch to maybe two inches of rain from Friday until Wednesday. In some other North Texas neighborhoods, weather forecasters said residents could get two to four inches.

