Tarrant County under heat advisory as heat index will range from 104 to 108 degrees

It’s hot, hot, hot and humid in North Texas.

That’s why the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a heat advisory Monday for many North Texas counties.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday as heat index values could climb to 107 or 108 in counties that include Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Johnson, Ellis, Hill, Bell and McLennan. The cities in the advisory include Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Hillsboro, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood and Waco.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with high humidity, which makes it feel hotter and increases the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside

Over the weekend, MedStar responded to 16 heat-related calls, with 12 people requiring transport to the hospital. Six were in serious condition, and two were critical, according to MedStar officials.

Officials at the NWS in Fort Worth recommend that residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also issued on Monday an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas/Fort Worth area, meaning atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the area.