Freeze expected Monday morning, followed by more chilly weather this week in Fort Worth

The temperature Sunday night into Monday morning will dip below freezing, but the rest of the week should warm up a bit in Dallas-Fort Worth.

On Sunday, the possibility of sleet and snow threatened Tarrant County, but the precipitation remained decidedly unfrozen throughout the day. To the north, Paris saw a wintry mix. The rain stopped in DFW at about 7 p.m. and was not expected to pick up again throughout the night, although temperatures will likely drop to about 28 degrees by morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn.

Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph should subside to 10-15 mph after midnight, according to the weather service.

Another small winter storm system may “try to skirt through” on Tuesday, Dunn said, but any wintry mix is likely to miss DFW and stay north of the Red River.

The high temperature will be around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday, while dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. The rest of the week will be similarly chilly, but the weekend will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 60s, Dunn said.

Remember during freezing weather to protect your people, plants, pets and pipes.

5:34 pm - Light rain continues to move across North Texas. Light snow/sleet mixing in with the rain has been observed mainly along/north of the blue line. Since temps remain in the mid/upper 30s, no accumulations or impacts are expected. #dfwwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/cazYEfEJGL — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 13, 2020