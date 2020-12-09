Yes, Texas, those Santas helping out until Christmas are taking wishes amid pandemic

During this time of the year, Barry Swindall of Burleson dons a Santa Claus suit and helps the big fellow from the North Pole.

Swindall has done it off-and-on for the past 47 years. The last seven years it’s been with a real white beard.

At the end of December 2019, Santa Barry, who has been the Main Street Santa in Grapevine for the past few years, estimated he saw between 10,000 to 15,000 kids.

He won’t be near that number this year because of COVID-19.

And the local and state Santa Claus helpers are saying the same thing. The number of appearances they are making is “way down.”

But no fear, Santa still plans to be here on Christmas, one way or the other.

It’s just the journey this December is one where hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients and thousands across the country are infected with the coronavirus.

Because of all that, companies have canceled Christmas parties, family gatherings are small with no Santas, and many schools all across the country have backed off from personal appearances from Santa for fear of the pandemic which has throttled the nation for months.

Every helper of Santa Claus in this country has been affected, even Pancho Claus, also known as 70-year-old Richard Reyes of Houston.

For more than 40 years, Pancho Claus, the Tex-Mex Santa, has provided toys for families in the Houston area

In December 2019, Reyes had about 20 performances including a band and a play, and there were 60 appearances at parades and other community events.

Reyes said Pancho Claus lost several major sponsors and the pandemic has caused him to decrease drastically the number of appearances this holiday season.

This December, Reyes said there are no performances and he’s down to just 10 appearances.

“In the past, I would appear for free, but this month I’m telling people that I’ll appear as long you make a $250 donation in toys,” Reyes said in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I will risk my life for toys.”

In other parts of Texas, other independent Santas and many of the 400-members of the Lone Star Santas Association are not letting the pandemic keep them from events and appearances, but they are taking some precautionary measures. The statewide group is a service organization which provides a convoy of toys to children affected by natural disasters and gift cards for their parents.

“We started worrying in the summer,” said Swindall, who is a member of Lone Star Santas. “All summer I’ve been in contact with other Santas about what could we do and tips on how to handle it.”

Across the nation this holiday season, some who have played Santa Claus until the North Pole fellow arrives on Christmas decided against putting on the red outfit.

“We had some Santas because of their age and health problems decide against being out there this year,” Swindall said.

But others came up with virtual Santa visits and drive-by Christmas events for the kids, keeping Santa out where children can see him.

For many Santas out at events, masks, social distancing and plexiglass guards and partitions are the norm these days. At some Christmas events, volunteers are taking the temperature of children and families.

Carrie Ray, also known as Mrs. Carrie Claus who lives in northeast Tarrant County, said some Santas have gone to texting their Christmas messages to kids.

Ray, who makes solo appearances if Santa is at the North Pole, has gone from about 110 events a year ago to just 20 this month.

“It’s really sad,” Ray said. “At one time, we were all booked up, but then one by one, we have gotten canceled.”

The pandemic opened the door for Kyle Goolsby, also known as Zoom Santa on Facebook.

Through strong encouragement from friends and neighbors, Goolsby of Fort Worth, who is the worship pastor at Fellowship of the Parks/Grapevine campus, became a Santa this year for the first time.

“Because of the pandemic, I wanted to do something to reach kids who were stuck in their homes,” Goolsby said. “I especially wanted to reach children who were in hospitals.”

Goolsby gathered equipment and banners, and established a Zoom Santa on Facebook, charging $35 for one child and $40 for more than one kid.

“The mall Santas have just a few minutes with a child, and their handler might provide some background on a child,” Goolsby said. “With Zoom, I reach out to parents and get some information on kids before the call is made. Generally, I’ll spend 15 minutes with a child, telling them a story and singing a song.”

And Goolsby has plans to return in Christmas 2021.

“We all have a different perspective about being in large groups now,” Goolsby said. “I don’t think that will change too much in the future, so I plan for Zoom Santa to return.”

In Parker County, Russell Berrier II, a.k.a Santa Russell, has been mistaken for the real Santa for the past 30 years.

Berrier estimated he would only make 15 to 20 appearances this year, a sharp decline from last year.

But he’s out at the Weatherford Farmer’s Market and he still has a sleigh with a bench in front where kids come to talk to him.

“Most of my appearance are outside,” Berrier said. “But I”m out there because the community needs us. Santa makes people happy.”

As for Santa Barry, he continues to take vitamins and tries to stay healthy to make it to Christmas.

“We need love, hope and joy at Christmas,” Santa Barry said. “That’s why I’m out there.”