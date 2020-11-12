Angel Fund charity at Trinity High School has been a lifesaver for students, families

Groups at Euless Trinity High School such as Someone Like Me, for at-risk boys, have benefited from the Angel Fund charity.

Everybody could use a guardian angel.

For students at Euless Trinity High School and their families, that is the purpose of the Trinity Angel Fund. The campus organization is designed to help meet the immediate needs of students and families in crises, while promoting the success of students in at-risk situations.

“When the Angel Fund was first created, Leslie Norton (counselor) and I would sell many different items at football games and school events. As our population grew, we started to see more students and families living in poverty and homeless situations,” said Margaret McIntyre, who leads the program.

McIntyre said the Angel Fund started in 2005 when a student was found living on his own with a baby and no electricity. From 2005 until 2011, she and Norton sold anything they could think of that families would buy at football games and on campus to raise money. Students donated their change, and several organizations sold items to help out.

In 2011 The Thompson Group, Classic Chevrolet started a charity fund, McIntyre said. It has been a strong partner ever since, she added, even through the pandemic.

“What a blessing that turned out to be. We have been a recipient of their generosity for the last nine years. This year they did not let COVID stop them,” she said, noting that a virtual golf tournament and virtual 5K run were held as fundraisers.

“As Thanksgiving approaches we would like to shine a light on our everyday heroes. They are the men and women who work at Classic Chevrolet and support the Angel Fund, along with nine other charities,” McIntyre said. “We would also like to thank our students and community members who made donations to help our kids.”

These donations came at a time when the Trinity population, which she said is the most diverse campus in the United States, was really in need.

“Our students share their culture, and that enriches the whole campus,” she said. “Research tells us that schools with community support are more likely to be successful, and that is especially true for us.

“When a crisis occurs our students and families turn to their Trojan family. Many of our families do not have other family members here, so they have come to trust us and depend on our help. Over 50% of our students are on free and reduced lunch, and we had over 100 students living with other families or on their own.”

And now, those same families, along with many others, are battling the additional challenge of a pandemic, she said. As always, the Angel Fund is there to help.

“Many people had their hours cut or lost their jobs because of COVID,” McIntyre said. “These families were told they would not have their electricity shut off or be evicted if they could not pay. Guess what, now they have to pay the bills, and we have had many families whose electricity would have been turned off if we did not help them. We have also been able to help them with rent.”

McIntyre said the Angel Fund helped one COVID-19 victim who helped who spent 74 days in the hospital on a ventilator and lost the use of one of her hands.

“We have helped this family and are planning on giving them a wonderful Christmas,” she said.

McIntyre said because of the donations received through the Angel Fund, medicine has been paid for, gas cards have been given, and students have been able to participate in classes without worrying about not being able to pay for certain things as a T-shirt or lab fee.

“We want our kids to be kids and not worry about their electricity being shut off or a place to live,” Trinity Principal Mike Harris said.

Tea Nickleberry is a former student and the sister/guardian of current student Spirit Nickleberry-Maddox, a junior at Trinity. She said the Angel Fund came to their rescue in a time of need with gift cards, resources and more.

“I was raised by my aunt and resided with her while going to school at Trinity, and the Angel Fund was a big help in mileage to school when we were facing homelessness, as at one point financially it was a strain on my aunt taking care of me. But with my father deceased and mother facing serious health illnesses that led to addiction, the Angel Fund was there,” Nickleberry said.

“Fast forward to the present and I am grown, my sister’s father has passed as well, unfortunately, and our mother is still sick, so it has been all on me to ensure my sister is cared after and running my household while facing struggles financially, especially with the pandemic and the strain it has caused.

“Even now, I am still recovering from the months without income and piling debt, and the Angel Fund has been a tremendous help every time for me and my family.”

McIntyre also noted that the Angel Fund has taken a group of severely physically challenged students under their wings.

“What a difference it makes to have their peers working alongside them. Several years ago we built a roof over an outside play space so they could enjoy it all year,” she said. “Our art students helped beautify it and the students really enjoy it.”

McIntyre said the Angel Fund makes sure those youngsters have pumpkins in the fall around Halloween. At Christmas, they have in the past had a party filled with music and dance performed by several talented Trinity students, and of course Santa comes with gifts for all. They also do an egg hunt in the spring.

“Many of these kids live in group homes and are just amazing. To me they are all about what holidays are for,” she said.