Actor, 13, with Fort Worth ties on top of world in Nickelodeon series ‘The Astronauts’

Keith L. Williams is on top of the world with his latest acting project.

In fact, the 13-year-old from Fort Worth is, in his own words, “over the moon” about having been cast in the new live-action series “The Astronauts” on Nickelodeon. The network’s first co-production with Imagine Kids+Family premieres on Friday, Nov. 13 (check local listings).

The series follows a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. Williams plays Martin Taylor, the quiet and most reserved kid onboard the spaceship, bringing a healthy dose of common sense, heart and loyalty to the group.

“When I read the script I knew this was going to be an incredible show, especially with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer alongside as executive producers,” Williams said. “This series will be like nothing anybody has ever seen on Nickelodeon. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.”

Williams, who now lives in Los Angeles with his family, was previously known for his character of Lucas in Universal Pictures’ movie “Good Boys” in 2019. He was the breakout star of the film, which opened No. 1 at the box office and became the first original R-rated film in three years to top the box office charts. Critics praised his natural comedic timing and performance.

Williams has also acted in numerous TV shows, including ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and “Selfie,” Showtime’s “Kidding” and TV Land’s “Teachers.” He is also known for his multi-season role on FOX’s “The Last Man on Earth,” opposite Will Forte and Kristen Schaal.

He also starred in the short film “Moving On,” which toured the festival circuit last year.

Williams was actually drawn to acting through watching his older brother Heath, 18. His family moved from Fort Worth to Los Angeles in 2010 so Heath could pursue a career in acting, but it was Keith who got the bug and continued, while Heath is currently focusing on college. Keith booked his first audition for a commercial within two months and has been steadily climbing with his career ever since.

“I would watch him prepare his characters. The process looked like so much fun, that I decided I wanted to start acting as well,” Keith recalled. “My favorite part of acting is playing all types of characters. Basically, it’s like putting on a disguise.”

Keith is home schooled, which he said makes juggling his education and acting a lot easier. He already knows what he would like for his future to be, and it’s in entertainment.

“I definitely want to continue acting when I’m an adult, and would also love to be a producer and director,” he said, adding, “My goal is to become a director with a focus on true stories.”

“Astronauts” director and producer Dean Israelite said of Williams, “Keith is one of those rare kids who just has a natural ability to make you want to watch him perform. His choices as an actor are always filled with heart and humor, and his comic timing is impeccable. He’s fun to be around as a person and as an actor.”

Like many in the entertainment industry, Williams has learned to always be looking ahead to future opportunities.

“I have a few projects in the works, but can’t share just yet,” he said. “Stay tuned.”