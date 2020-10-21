Legally blind, North Texas twins turn unique woodworking skills into popular business

Artistic vision often goes beyond sight.

Such is the case with the Burt brothers from Springtown, twins Hunter and Tyler. Legally blind, they have established a popular business creating intricate handcrafted woodwork items.

“My brother and I have always been creative and artistic since we were children,” Hunter said. “But learning the skills just seems to come along as we work or come up with an idea, just lots of trial-and-error.”

Taking a look at their creations, there appears to be very little error. From earrings to cutting boards and even judge gavel smoke pipes, their items are a hit with customers. It’s not uncommon for folks to have to back order items as they often sell out fast on their website, burtbrotherswoodworks.com.

Born three months premature in December 1996, their lungs were not fully developed. The twins were put under hospice care and hooked up to machines to help them breathe until they could do so on their own. However, due to a mix-up, eye drops they were to receive daily to keep pressure from building up behind their retinas was not administered, they said, causing permanent damage.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They’ve spent their lives battling Retinopathy of Prematurity, or ROP as it more commonly known.

It hasn’t, however, held them or their creative spirits back. They started their company in 2018 after putting their minds together on a common goal.

“Hunter and I were discussing our future. I was currently researching CNC laser technology and the benefits it could bring to my creative personality. Hunter was busy resourcing woodworking and carpentry,” Tyler recalled. “One day we were sitting in our dad’s shop brainstorming ideas when Hunter brought up the idea of starting a company based around wood and metal working since Hunter was self-teaching blacksmithing.

“Ever since we were kids our grandfather, or Papa Duge, has always worked with wood for a hobby, building rocking horses, cabinets, chests and many other amazing projects. Since then we always were interested with woodwork. Never thought that interest would lead to a business, but here we are.”

Jewelry, especially earrings, bracelets and necklaces, along with tobacco pipes are their best-selling products, the brothers said. They also sell a lot of jewelry boxes.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Along with their website, they sell items out of a store in Fort Davis in West Texas, a connection created by their father, a land surveyor who was doing work there.

“He stays up there in a RV park. He got to know the locals,” Hunter said. “His neighbors, Royce and Susan, just opened up a store and they needed clientele to supply their shop. They only want handmade American made items in their shop.

Susan Laskoskie said the Burts’ work has been popular with her clients.

“We were amazed at the craftsmanship and quality, and the professional way they conduct themselves,” she said. “We sell quite a bit of their work.

“We have had wonderful tobacco pipes, cups, shot glasses, cutting boards, jewelry boxes, twisted wire jewelry, and some great signs from them — even a couple magic wands they made.”

Laskoskie told the story of when a master woodworker of 40 years came into her shop and purchased a Hobbit Pipe they had made.

“In all his time as a craftsman he had never bought another artisan’s work. He was so thrilled by their quality and the story that he took a trip from Midland to Springtown to meet them and encourage their work,” she said.

They also made a special gift for a Navajo Chief who is a friend of the Laskoskies, a special pipe to ease his spirits after losing his daughter. In return, he made them two rings.

“We were blessed with the opportunity of a God story between the boys and the chief,” she said. “Not only are they fine craftsman, but they have big hearts.

“What high admiration I have for these generous young men.”

And they keep on creating. Though they have some eyesight, it is a consistent challenge to see all the beauty they are producing.

“If its small intricate work, I’ll use a magnifying app on my phone. We also use feel and touch a lot,” Hunter said.

“I use many different tools and techniques when working,” Tyler added. “When it comes to large projects I’ll use the feeling technique to find imperfections within the wood or high and low points when sanding both.”

Whatever the method, it’s working. And while they certainly are, they don’t think about the fact they are inspiring others.

“I’ve never really have thought of it, but if anyone can find any piece of inspiration from our story, that warms my heart,” Tyler said. “I hope the best for those who do find our story inspiring and can follow their dreams and pursue a life of happiness within their own joys.”