Weather
Cold front expected to bring relief from sweltering DFW temperatures
After a string of sweltering days, Dallas-Fort Worth will see some relief from the hot weather this week.
Monday was the hottest day so far this year, with a high of 101 by afternoon, but a cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Over the next couple of days, the high temperature should be in the upper 80s, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said.
Thunderstorms and rain will be possible Tuesday morning and into early afternoon as the cold front moves in.
However, temperatures are expected to rise again in time for the weekend. And there’s a strong possibility DFW will reach 100-degree temperatures again before the summer is over, Fano said.
So far, this summer season in the Metroplex has been considerably cooler than last year’s, Fano said. By the end of summer in 2018, there had been 23 days in which the temperature was 100 or higher. So far this summer, the Metroplex has only had 12 days in the 100s.
