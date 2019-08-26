Cold front expected to bring relief from sweltering DFW temperatures

A lone biker rides along the Trinity Trail while the temperature reached over 100 degrees Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Fort Worth. Temperatures are expected to drop below 100 for the rest of the week. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

After a string of sweltering days, Dallas-Fort Worth will see some relief from the hot weather this week.

Monday was the hottest day so far this year, with a high of 101 by afternoon, but a cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Over the next couple of days, the high temperature should be in the upper 80s, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said.

Thunderstorms and rain will be possible Tuesday morning and into early afternoon as the cold front moves in.

However, temperatures are expected to rise again in time for the weekend. And there’s a strong possibility DFW will reach 100-degree temperatures again before the summer is over, Fano said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So far, this summer season in the Metroplex has been considerably cooler than last year’s, Fano said. By the end of summer in 2018, there had been 23 days in which the temperature was 100 or higher. So far this summer, the Metroplex has only had 12 days in the 100s.

SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service provides tips on how to stay safe in the heat.