9-year-old boy killed when he’s ejected from car in Johnson County wreck, DPS says

A 9-year-old Cleburne boy died Sunday evening from injuries he received when he was thrown from a car in a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The driver lost control of the car, which rolled several times, ejecting the boy. The vehicle come to rest on top of the child, according to DPS reports.

The child was identified as Joseph Lewis Byers, who was pronounced dead Sunday evening at a Fort Worth hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. An official ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

DPS troopers responded to the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Farm to Market Road 3048 and County Road 704A in Johnson County.

A red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Farm to Market Road 3048 when for an undetermined reason the vehicle drove off the road and rolled.

At some point, Joseph was ejected from the car.

The driver, 39-year-old Ethel Morehead-Sadler, of Joshua, also was injured and she was taken to a Fort Worth hospital.

An investigation continued on Monday.