1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fort Worth crash involving Trinity Metro bus

FORT WORTH

One person was killed Wednesday morning and two other people were seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a Trinity Metro bus, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. at Angle and W. Long avenues.

Police and firefighters were on the scene as the wreck involved a vehicle and a Trinity Metro bus.

Police have not released any details on the crash.

