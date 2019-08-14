Fort Worth
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fort Worth crash involving Trinity Metro bus
One person was killed Wednesday morning and two other people were seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a Trinity Metro bus, authorities said.
The name of the victim had not been released.
The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. at Angle and W. Long avenues.
Police and firefighters were on the scene as the wreck involved a vehicle and a Trinity Metro bus.
Police have not released any details on the crash.
