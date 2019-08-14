1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fort Worth crash involving Trinity Metro bus

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

One person was killed Wednesday morning and two other people were seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a Trinity Metro bus, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. at Angle and W. Long avenues.

Police and firefighters were on the scene as the wreck involved a vehicle and a Trinity Metro bus.

Police have not released any details on the crash.