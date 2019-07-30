Not since 1989 has the first 100-degree day arrived this late in Dallas-Fort Worth

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

In a summer that has largely felt a bit cooler than most in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the cities finally reached a key weather threshold Tuesday.

Just after 2:15 p.m., the temperature at DFW Airport reached 100 degrees for the first time this year, the National Weather Service said.

The average first triple-digit day is July 1, meteorologist Bianca Garcia said.

But July 30 is far from a record-late date for the dreaded temperature reading. In two years, 1973 and 1906, Fort Worth got through the year without reaching 100 degrees, Garcia said.

The last year in which the first 100-degree day came this late was 1989, when it was Aug. 23 before the city reached the sweat-soaked reading.