Tarrant County residents may qualify for a free AC repair or help with utility bills

Elderly, low income and disabled Tarrant County residents don’t have to sweat the heat this summer. Fort Worth has funds to help residents who qualify to pay their electricity bill or get their air conditioning unit fixed, letting them keep the cool air flowing.

The Fort Worth Community Action Partners, which serves all of Tarrant County, had $6 million last year to assist local families who needed help with their air conditioning or heating, program director Marie Francis said.

Last year, the Fort Worth Community Action Partners provided AC repair and utility payment assistance to 6,269 households.

“That’s just a drop in the bucket of what we can do,” Francis said.

For those without an AC, the program can provide portable systems. Most households can receive up to two portable AC systems, Francis said.

Community members interested in benefiting from the program should contact the Community Action Partners. Applications should include proof of residence in Tarrant County; proof of income for all members of the household 18 and older for the past 30 days; proof of citizenship or legal residency status in the US for all members of the household (such as a US passport, a “green” card, a birth certificate, a naturalization certificate); and a photo ID for everyone in the household.

Francis said that some families with undocumented immigrants could still receive help. The CAP does not report undocumented immigrants to any authorities.

To qualify, families must be 150% above the poverty line or lower. For a single person household, that would be $18,735 a year and for a four-member household it would be $38,625.

The CAP also advises residents to follow these tips for energy conservation:

Keep the thermostat around 76 degrees during the summer. Set it higher if the house will be empty to reduce the cost of cooling an empty home.

Wear thinner, lighter fabrics in your house so you don’t have to set the AC to a lower temperature

Seal any leaks around doors, windows and your fireplace.

If you have two refrigerators or freezers, consider consolidating to one and unplugging the other. A single refrigerator and freezer makes up to 5 percent of your average home energy cost.

Turn lights off when you leave the room.

Use lamps near corners so walls reflect the light instead of using room lighting.

Keep refrigerator doors closed.

Use the microwave for cooking when you can. It uses less energy.

Wash full loads of laundry, but don’t overload, and use warm or cold water.

To apply for assistance, visit FortWorthTexas.gov/CAP or call 817-392-5790.