These are the DFW waterparks to swim, splash and stay cool in this summer

Much of the country is blanketed in a scorching heat wave that those in North Texas know simply as “July and August.”

Summer is in full swing and that means it is time to beat the heat with some of the best options to cool off in DFW.

Below is a look at some of the top spots to stay cool:

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

A year-round attraction located off Hwy 161 in Grand Prairie the indoor waterpark opened its doors in January 2018 and added a 10,000 square foot outdoor wave pool this past May. Epic Waters features the longest lazy river in Texas.

Signature slides include the Lasso Loop and the Aquanaut. The Lasso Loop is a free-fall aqualoop slide that is the tallest of its kind in the nation at 70 feet high. The Aquanaut is a 90 degree, twist and turn slide that stands 41 feet at its tallest point and is set for two riders at a time.

Private seating areas known as “Epic Cabanas” are available and The Hungry Wave Cafe features burgers, pizza and more. Parking is free and there is complimentary WiFi. Cost is $29-$34 with discounts for Grand Prairie residents. Summer passes are available for $64. epicwwatersgp.com

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Hurricane Harbor is located in the center of DFW, just north of I-30 across from AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park and Six Flags Over Texas. This popular water park features the legendary 72-foot free-fall slide known as Der Stuka.

Another familiar sight is Geronimo, which allows you to use the momentum of a horizontal start to maximize your airtime on the steep six-story drop slide. The well-known Surf Lagoon is a million-gallon wave pool and the reliable Lazy River is there for those who want to sit back and relax.

Dining options include the Surfside Grill which features burgers, fries, chicken strips, salad, a jumbo brownie and more. Daily tickets start at $34.99. Season passes and Six Flags memberships are also available. sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas

NRH2O Family Water Park

This North Richland Hills park is a popular destination due to such attractions as the Green Extreme, the world’s largest uphill water-coaster at 1,161 feet long and 81 feet tall, and the Sidewinder, a 330 foot long body slide where the rider climbs into the capsule before a trap door opens and plummets into a heart-stopping 60 foot free-fall speeding into a looping water slide at 26 feet per second before making a final splash in the runoff lane.

Another option is the Viper, where guests will experience high banking turns and a heart-pounding drop into a 20-foot MEGAtube, creating a one-of-a-kind attraction and ride experience the whole family will enjoy together.

The relaxing Endless River is also popular choice for those who want to relax. They also have one of the largest multi-level interactive complexes for children called the Splashatory. Food and beverage options available on site include hamburgers, veggie burgers, quesadillas, hot dogs, loaded nachos, loaded fries, smoothies and more. The park also has Dive In Movies on Friday evenings. Tickets are $19.99-$24.99. nrh2o.com

Hawaiian Falls

There are four DFW-area locations including Roanoke, Mansfield, The Colony and Garland. The Roanoke location features the Mega WaterWorld attraction, the largest aquatic play structure in the world and Beach Blasters, the world’s first multi-tube slide where participants can race against each other to the finish line.

Mansfield’s location includes the four-story-high Torpedo, the Hawaiian Halfpipe and the Big Kahunas among its 14 water slides while hte Kona Kooler lazy river and Waikiki Beach wave pool are also popular attractions. Tickets are $20.99-$31.99 and “Twilight” discounts are available after 3 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. hfalls.com

Bahama Beach Waterpark

Ten minutes south of downtown Dallas the park’s attractions include 45-foot-tall slides, private cabanas available for reservation, two zero depth entry beaches, the lazy river and more.

Bahama Beach will also be undergoing an expansion after this summer with the addition of a new Boomerango Slide, Lagoon Pool, Children’s Splash Pad, new restrooms and multiple shade areas. General admission is $15 with discounts for Dallas residents. bahamabeachdallas.com

JadeWaters

The Hilton Anatole hotel park features a 4,000 square foot Leisure Pool with a swim up bar, 7,000 square foot Kids Play and Splash area, 630 foot Lazy River that intertwines throughout the complex and two 180 foot winding water slides. Private cabanas and day beds are available. JadeWaters is available to guests of the Hilton Anatole. Special packages including the Suite Life Cabana package and Night Swim at JadeWaters are available at hiltonanatolehotel.com/special-offers. For those not staying at the hotel, but interested in a day pass to JadeWaters, there is a limited availability beginning at $40 through resortpass.com/hilton-anatole. anatolepool.com

Great Wolf Lodge

The Grapevine resort features an indoor water park, four indoor swimming pools, and two spa tubs along with a lazy river. Attractions include the Coyote Cannon, a 40-foot drop into a water-jet-fueled vortex, and the Howlin’ Tornado, a thrill ride in a raft for four that includes a drop into a “six-story funnel of fun.”

Dining is available at one of the resort’s five restaurants. For the first time ever, Great Wolf Lodge is offering day passes to the waterpark for $50 per person. greatwolf.com/grapevine

Paradise Springs

The Gaylord Texan Resort’s park is a western themed, 10-acre resort pool and lazy river complex that features three winding waterslides, interactive water features, private cabanas ranging from four-22 people, lounge chairs, sunbathing decks and more.

The 6,000-square-foot family lagoon features a 27-foot-tall waterslide and zip line, two horseshoe-shaped hot pools and a dedicated toddler pool. The full-service Pool Bar and Grill menu includes burgers, nachos and specialty drinks such as the Poolside Mule and Savor the Flavor Frozen Margaritas. Paradise Springs is an exclusive amenity for Gaylord Texan resort guests. marriott.com/GaylordTexan

Altitude H2O

Located in Meadowmere Park on the south side of Grapevine Lake it is the largest floating aqua park in Texas. The one-of-a-kind, inflatable playground on the water features obstacles like monkey bars, slides, trampolines and balance beams and as of July 20, it is now back open after the lake’s levels normalized. A single session is $20 and a double session is $30. altitudeh2ograpevine.com