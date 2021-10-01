As severe drought conditions hit North Texas, Tarrant County issues 90-day burn ban

Grass and weeds burn in Parker County in 2018. To prevent wildfires amid drought conditions, Tarrant County issued a ban on outdoor burning. mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

For the third year in a row, Tarrant County has banned outdoor burning for 90 days.

Under the ban, which will last through the end of December, no open flames, sparks or embers are allowed. A violation of the ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

County commissioners approved the order Tuesday in response to high temperatures and lack of moisture in plant life, both of which can increase the threat of wildfires.

Unincorporated areas of Tarrant County were determined to be under drought conditions due to lack of rainfall in recent weeks, according to the commissioners court order. As of Thursday, Texas A&M’s drought index classified the Dallas-Fort Worth area as experiencing severe drought conditions.

Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois requested the ban with the support of the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service. At least 61 counties across the state, including Wise, are currently under burn bans, according to data collected by Texas A&M.

“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” Renois said in a statement. “For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures.”

Guidelines for outdoor cooking and welding are available on Tarrant County’s website. Renois’ office recommends gas grills as the safest outdoor cooking option and placing charcoal or wood-burning grills on concrete, gravel or dirt surfaces at least five feet from combustible materials.

If enough rainfall occurs during a burn ban, the Fire Marshal can request a repeal of the burn ban before the 90 days elapse. Scattered showers and storms are expected to move through North Texas this weekend.