Tuesday storms expected to bring nearly a week of wet weather to Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain expected to arrive in North Texas by 6 p.m. Tuesday is forecast to continue throughout the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The rain could bring with it thunderstorms and gusty winds, though severe weather is not expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to the service.

The service did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Parker County, including Weatherford and Aledo, around 3:40 Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that initial storms were likely to bring damaging wind gusts and small hail, but nothing that reaches the level of severe weather. A special weather statement, which advises of dangerous weather that is not to the level of severe thunderstorms, was issued around 3 p.m. Tuesday for Hamilton County for the same storm system moving into the DFW Metroplex.

Storms Wednesday are expected to start east of Interstate 35 in the morning and continue moving that way, with scattered storms possible in the region throughout the day. Moving into the afternoon, additional storms and showers will be possible moving west of the metroplex to the east, preceding a dry line.

The most widespread storms and scattered showers are expected to be on Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in some areas later in the week, and temperatures are expected to remain in the high 70s to mid 80s as cloud coverage and rain bring temperatures down.

Rain chances will die down Saturday morning, pick up again in the afternoon and should be dissipating by the end of the day Sunday.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 3:21 PM.