Goodfellow Fund returns to mission of providing clothes to Tarrant area school children

The Goodfellow Fund, a Star-Telegram charity that provides gift cards for clothes and shoes to underprivileged children for Christmas, is accepting applications from those seeking to receive gift cards this holiday season.

The fund, in operation since 1912, is returning to normal operations. Because of the pandemic, the fund provided holiday meals in 2020.

The fund expects to give $50 Old Navy gift cards for shoes and clothes to the families of more than 14,000 Tarrant area school children.

Richard Greene, executive director of the fund, said the needs in the community were unique last year. Families that in years past didn’t need assistance from the fund were facing financial hardships because of layoffs and reduced hours.

The fund handed out more than 3,400 meals in the first day in partnership with the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Families took home more than 80 pounds of food.

How to apply

Families looking to apply for the gift cards may apply at GoodfellowFundFW.com. The fund will ask for information about the children, in which schools they are enrolled, the family’s household income and other questions to determine eligibility. This information is only used by the charity to determine eligibility.

How to donate

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided practical gifts for schoolchildren. You can join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or visit GoodFellowFundFW.com and make a secure credit card donation.